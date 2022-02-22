It’s round of 16 action in the UEFA Champions League with Atletico Madrid taking on Manchester United in leg one. Here are some good player bets to consider for this match brought to you by BetMGM.

For Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, the Champions League could serve as a bit of redemption for both sides. The Red Devils have had a season of a lot of conflict and controversy, especially with pundits hitting at the players, manager, and board. For Atletico Madrid they are firmly in fifth place in La Liga but not in the best of form.

Playing at home Atletico Madrid are the favorites at 2.40, while Manchester United are at 3.00. BetMGM is offering any new sign ups a chance to get a risk-free bet, up to $1000 on Champions League action.

Here are some interesting player bets to keep an eye on to win big with the UEFA Champions League. Bet on who will score the first goal and a combination of plays to set up a good parlay.

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United first goal

If your gonna bet on this, pick the best possible options, in Atletico Madrid’s case look no further than Luis Suarez who if the Uruguayan scores the first goal he pays out 6.00. For Manchester United, who else? Cristiano Ronaldo who is at 5.50 if the super star nets the match’s first goal.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the UEFA Champions League at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

If you like to parlay bet, BetMGM has an option to create your own combination, but you can also pick one of the preexisting ones. In this case a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, and total corners for both teams over 9.5 is paying out a healthy 8.75.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for the UEFA Champions League! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

