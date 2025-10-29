Clark Lea makes sincere admission about Arch Manning as Vanderbilt remains in the dark on Texas’ starting QB

Arch Manning’ status for the upcoming Texas Longhorns–Vanderbilt Commodores game remains uncertain. While Clark Lea has no intel on which quarterback to prepare for in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, he made it clear his team is preparing for all scenarios. As Lea noted, the Commodores aren’t letting anything to chance.

Though in the dark, Vanderbilt is doing its thorough evaluation of the offense in Texas. Whether it’s Manning, Matthew Caldwell, or even freshman KJ Lacey under center, Lea and the Commodores won’t be found flat-footed during their visit to Austin.

On that note, the 43-year-old head coach in Nashville delivered a powerful statement on his opponent’s quarterback room. Mostly, he spoke on Manning, who has been on the spotlight during the 2025 college football season.

“Both really good players. Both have the arm talent and ability to throw it. Arch has shown his ability to run the ball and be a physical runner, too. He can make you pay for that. With him, you see the elite talent. All the recognition he gets, he gets for a reason,” Lea admitted during his press conference ahead of the game, via On Texas Football.

Arch Manning at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Keeping them in check

It’s far from ideal, but this is the hand that’s been dealt to Lea and the Commodores. Vanderbilt must double its tape study on Texas’ quarterbacks, as either one of them can get the nod under center on Saturday. So far, it seems the school in Nashville is doing its due research just fine.

“There are things that make them unique. I think their skillsets are similar,” Lea added. “We know a little more about Arch this season because he’s played more snaps. But both have the ability to be dangerous and a threat. Again, so much of this is about the supporting cast out there, too.”

Chasing history

Sitting near the top of the standings with a 7-1 overall record in the NCAA and a 3-1 mark in the SEC, No. 9 Vanderbilt faces the biggest opportunity in program history. Lea and the Commodores are two wins away from tying their best win total in a year.

Vandy has won nine games in a season four times in its history (1904, 1915, 2012, and 2013). Now, with four games left in the 2025 college football season—and two of them against unranked programs—a win over Texas could put the Commodores in position to record their best season ever.

