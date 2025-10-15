Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had seemingly made their peace with the hefty fine imposed by the Big 12. However, that won’t longer be necessary as the league is taking back the sanction handed to the college football program in Boulder.

Following Colorado’s 24-17 victory over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones in Week 7 of the NCAA season, Buffaloes fans and students rushed onto the field. Initially, the incident resulted in a $50,000 fine from the league; however, the punishment has since been lifted.

“The Big 12 informed Colorado on Tuesday that it ‘executed its field storm management procedures,’” as stated by BuffZone reporter Brian Howell. “And will not receive a fine for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s 24-17 win against then-No. 22 Iowa State.”

Price of winning

As the University of Colorado Boulder did everything on its power to prevent the field-rush, the Big 12 has now decided to rescind the fine for Sanders’ program. Still, Coach Prime had made it clear the school would foot the bill if it had come to that, though it didn’t sit right with them.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

“How is it 50 thousand for rushing the field? Who made that a rule? Come on man. That ain’t right. Well, we have $50,000 right? We can chip in,” Sanders said when learning of the fine, per On3. “Let’s chip in. Wow, that’s, that’s, shoot. I’m sorry. Wow, 50 grand.”

Road ahead

Fortunately for Colorado, it can put that $50,000 to better use than paying for a field-rush fine to the conference. Still, even if the Buffs had to pay the penalty, they wouldn’t let that distract them from the main focus in the 2025 college football season.

Up next, Sanders and the Buffaloes will enjoy a bye week in the 2025 NCAA season. When they return, the Buffs will hit the road to take on yet another ranked program in college football, the No. 23 Utah Utes.

Primetime and Colorado must slay some ghosts from the past in their visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium. the Buffaloes haven’t beaten the Utes in Salt Lake City since 2011, losing six straight outings in the Crossroads of the West.

