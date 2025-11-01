Is Arch Manning playing today, November 1, for Texas vs Vanderbilt?

The Texas Longhorns are looking to keep their dominant run going this college football season — at least on paper — as they aim for their seventh win when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores. Arch Manning’s squad has faced some turbulent moments on the field, but the Longhorns remain very much in the mix as one of the top contenders for a playoff spot.

Last weekend, alarms went off after the team’s biggest star took a hard hit — sparking fears of a serious injury. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the news turned out much better than expected, and Manning will be available for Steve Sarkisian once again if the head coach decides to play him.

The news was confirmed by reporter Pete Thamel, who shared the key update on his official X account (formerly Twitter). The insider reported that the star quarterback — projected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft — is good to go.

“Arch Manning is off the Texas injury report. He’s set to start against Vanderbilt,” he stated via @PeteThamel. The Longhorns are looking to stay on track this season, led by their key player.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

The impact of Manning on the Texas offense

The Texas Longhorns offense is undergoing a dynamic shift with the elevation of sophomore quarterback Arch Manning to the starting role. While showing flashes of brilliance in the passing game, his biggest impact is his dual-threat capability, which adds a crucial dimension to Coach Sarkisian’s scheme.

Through 8 games this season, Manning has recorded 1,795 passing yards with 15 touchdowns, but his legs have been just as vital, adding 199 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

This mobility, particularly in the red zone and on third downs, forces opposing defenses to account for the QB run, creating favorable mismatches and opening up new play-calling possibilities that were less prevalent in previous years. Manning’s development is the key to Texas’s offensive ceiling.

A major scare

Arch Manning has been cleared and is set to return to the field this weekend after a brief stint in concussion protocol. Manning sustained the injury late in the Longhorns’ dramatic overtime victory against Mississippi State last Saturday, a blow that forced him out of the game.

After a week of monitoring and following NCAA guidelines, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the talented QB is available for the critical matchup against Vanderbilt. His quick return is a major boost for the Longhorns as they look to keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive.