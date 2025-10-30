Texas Longhorns’ offense remains unbothered without Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian warns Vanderbilt

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have been dealt a tough hand as Arch Manning may be out for the showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, the head coach is confident his program is built to withstand any adversity in the 2025 NCAA season.

Finally, the Longhorns are back in The Lone Star State for their first home game in over a month. Though Manning, Sarkisian, and company did play in Dallas during the Red River Showdown, the burnt orange hasn’t played in Austin since September 20’s 55-0 triumph over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Now, the No. 9 Commodores present a much tougher challenge for Sarkisian and the Longhorns than the Bearkats. As for Manning, whether he is medically cleared to play or not, remains to be seen. Regardless, Sarkisian is putting Vandy in notice with a bold statement on the Longhorns’ offense.

“We haven’t changed anything we’ve done. Our system has been our system,” Sarkisian said about the offense amid Manning’s absence in practice, via Inside Texas. “I know that his coaches and teammates have the utmost confidence and respect for Matt Caldwell. He performs really well.

Steve Sarkisian, head coach of the Texas Longhorns

“I know you guys have a very small sample size of what you’ve seen in game, but he gives us a ton of confidence in the way he practices everyday, the way that he works. Naturally, he’s been thrown into the fire here a couple different times in SEC play and has performed very well. The gameplan is the gameplan. I think all of his teammates have a ton of confidence in him if it’s his time to go.”

Update on Manning

Though Coach Sark and Texas are confident Caldwell can guide the Longhorns to victory if his number is called up, the ideal plan would be for Manning to be under center. However, that is still up in the air, and the sophomore quarterback is still in the NCAA’s concussion protocol. Regardless, Manning is sending the right signals in the 2025 college football season.

“Both Arch [Manning] and Michael [Taaffe] practiced again today. I don’t have anything beyond that for Arch just because we have to follow the protocol and the days and the rest. Arch has made good progress as well as Michael,” Sarkisian told reports at The Forty Acres.

With or without Manning, the end goal remains the same for Texas. The Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 SEC) have no room for error in the NCAA. Another loss to a ranked program could be the final nail in the coffin for the Horns. As for Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1 in league play), a win on the road at DKR–Texas Memorial Stadium would further cement its place as a bona fide contender for the SEC title and the College Football Playoff.

