Bryce Young sends heartfelt message to Panthers Nation after win over Falcons

Carolina Panthers star quarterback Bryce Young sent a strong message after his team secured its second win of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, Young stayed on the field and led his squad to the promised land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was in pain after hurting the same ankle that kept him sidelined for one game, and trainers took him directly to the locker room, but Young returned and did it in big fashion.

The Panthers beat the Falcons, 30-27, in overtime, after Young drove them into position for the game-winning field goal. He connected with tight end Tommy Tremble to put them in a spot to attempt a 54-yard kick.

Advertisement

Carolina improved to 6-5, getting closer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) in the NFC West race and winning the regular-season matchup against the Falcons.

Advertisement

Bryce Young lauds team after overtime win over Falcons

During his post-game interview with Sarah Kustok of Fox Sports, Young lauded his teammates for putting so much effort and fighting until the end.

Advertisement

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

“All glory goes to (God). I just ride by my teammates, I’m super grateful to be a Panther, to be part of this team,” Young said. “We’re so resilient, we keep fighting, we always believe going into the next play. So just leading on them is what got the job done.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young had a terrific day, despite playing with a heavily taped ankle. He passed Cam Newton for the single-game passing yards record in Panthers history. Young threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, hoping to have their star quarterback ready to go.