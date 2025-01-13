NFL News: Bill Belichick played a key role in Mike Vrabel’s late arrival to the Patriots as head coach

Trending topics:
Finally, the New England Patriots have Mike Vrabel as head coach after much speculation about his arrival, but it appears that Bill Belichick, albeit indirectly, was the one who delayed the former player's return to the franchise.

Bill Belichick, former head coach for the New England Patriots
By Richard Tovar

The New England Patriots have a new head coach for the upcoming season with the arrival of Mike Vrabel, and expectations are high that things will improve for the franchise. However, Vrabel could have taken that role at least a season earlier, and the person to blame for the delay appears to be Bill Belichick.

Recently, key details about Vrabel’s path to his new position with the Patriots were revealed by Ari Meirov. Among the information disclosed, it was reported that Vrabel could have been hired as early as 2023, but Belichick’s contract prevented him from stepping into the role of head coach.

The contract of the multiple Super Bowl-winning head coach, who left the Patriots in 2023, indicated that the next in line for the head coaching job was Jerod Mayo. This was clearly outlined in Belichick’s contract.

The Patriots had limited options to bring Mike Vrabel in earlier. They could have paid money to bypass the clause in Belichick’s contract, but they chose to wait another year with Mayo, who finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 4-13 record.

Vrabel’s Contract with the Patriots

Details about Vrabel’s salary with the Patriots have not been fully disclosed, but it’s known that his deal is a multiyear contract that will allow him to make significant changes to the team’s strategy heading into 2025. It’s also worth noting that Vrabel’s salary with the Titans was approximately $9.5 million.

The Patriots Haven’t Reached the Super Bowl Since 2018

The last time the Patriots reached the Super Bowl was in 2018, where they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. That marked the final Super Bowl ring for both Belichick and Tom Brady. Currently, the team is enduring a tough stretch with three consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, dating back to 2022.

