Steve Sarkisian hints Texas would rather be safe than sorry as Arch Manning is set to lead depleted offense

Just when Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns thought about relaxing, the 2025 NCAA season had other plans. Following Steve Sarkisian’s injury updates, the Horns must prepare to take on the UTEP Miners with an undermanned crew.

Texas should have little to worry about the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). On paper, the Miners are no match for the No. 7 Longhorns, especially playing at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. However, it’s looking like the burnt orange will have to overcome adversity next weekend.

Following a dominant win over the San Jose State Spartans, the Horns hoped to have another smooth outing on September 13 at home against the Miners. Those plans will be put on hold, at least for the moment. Manning and company will most likely be without a trio of key players on offense: running back Quintrevion Wisner, and wideouts DeAndre Moore and Emmett Mosley.

Their absences won’t be because they can’t play under any circumstances, but because Sarkisian and his staff believe it’s not worth taking risks. It makes sense, though. Texas should beat UTEP regardless, but now all eyes will be on Manning to deliver a strong performance while missing key targets around him.

Steve Sarkisian at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025.

“I don’t have concerns about long-term effects about any of them. But I think we would be putting them at risk for long-term effects if we forced them back too soon,” Sarkisian commented, as reported by Inside Texas.

It will be a long season—it has to be

After all, Sarkisian and Texas expect Manning and his teammates to play until January 19th, when college football‘s national champion will be crowned in Miami. The Longhorns are in for the long-run, and if they struggle at home against an inferior opponent, then they aren’t really built to go all the way.

After falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening week of the 2025 NCAA season, Texas now enjoys a relatively calm stretch. San Jose State was only the first of a three-game homestand. Next, the UTEP Miners and Sam Houston Bearkats will make the trip to the Forty Acres.

Manning and the Longhorns can use this games to find a rhythm before the SEC fixture takes over. When that happens, essentially every game in Texas’ calendar will be circled in red—or perhaps in burnt orange.

Arch Manning at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Work in progress

Though a commanding triumph, neither Manning nor the Longhorns can be entirely pleased with their outing against the Spartans. The quality of the opponent blurs the evaluation, and no definite conclusions can be drawn from their performance.

Some plays could have ended very differently had they been against tougher programs in college football. However, that’s all hypothetical. Instead, Sarkisian shed light on other areas of the game.

“Our mental intensity needs to be as high as it needs to be. We need to play with the right type of discipline throughout the week. That discipline is what’s going to lead to the growth that all of us need to make. And so all that starts with me,” Sarkisian admitted, via On3. “I don’t point the finger at anybody else but myself. We need to improve upon that which we will.”

Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns know there’s work to do. Still, they are thankful for the chance to learn in games against opponents that won’t force them into a hurry. Of course, at some point the training wheels must come off and Texas will have to face the music. For now, the burnt orange can afford to hit a couple of wrong notes here and there.

