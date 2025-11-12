Texas QB Arch Manning reveals key factor in overcoming the showdown against Georgia

College Football delivers one of its most intriguing matchups in recent memory this weekend, as the Texas Longhorns head to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. For Arch Manning and company, minimizing mistakes will be crucial if they hope to return to Austin with a statement win.

The good news for Steve Sarkisian’s squad is that there’s a strong chance Ryan Wingo will be available for this crucial matchup — something Manning clearly views as an advantage over their opponent.

“I think it shows how dynamic Ryan is when he gets the ball,” the talented quarterback said via SI.com. “We’ve got to continue getting him the ball and start fast like that.”

So far this season, the talented wideout leads all Texas receivers with 31 catches for 593 yards and five touchdowns. Without a doubt, he could be one of the key factors in helping the Longhorns establish their offensive rhythm against Georgia.

Ryan Wingo #1 of the Texas Longhorns.

What happened with Ryan Wingo?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who exploded out of the gate with a 75-yard touchdown, was forced to leave latest game against Vanderbilt early in the first quarter with an apparent thumb injury.

Wingo went down after his second catch of the drive and immediately headed to the locker room. Though initial reports suggested the injury could be a dislocation or fracture, head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an optimistic update post-game, stating Wingo could have returned in an “emergency.”

Later the HC stated: “I will say that the bye, like we thought, came at a very good time for us from a standpoint of getting some guys healthy. Obviously, we were pretty nicked up coming out of the Vanderbilt game and getting our guys fresh.”

Key showdown in Athens

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning head to Athens this Saturday for their biggest test of the season, facing the formidable No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

With College Football Playoff aspirations on the line, the Longhorns are determined to emerge victorious from the notoriously hostile environment of Sanford Stadium.

A win would not only be a critical statement victory in the SEC standings but also serve as a monumental performance for Manning, whose high-stakes development is constantly under the microscope. For Texas, this is their chance to prove they belong in the elite tier of the CFP race.