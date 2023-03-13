Canada take on United States at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Canada and United States meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Canadians need to defeat their cousins to keep dreaming of the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Canada won their first 2023 WBC game against Great Britain 18-8 in what was thus far the biggest winning margin within Pool C.

United States are the big favorites as host country, they won an easy game against Great Britain 6-2. After this game against Canada they will play against Colombia.

When will Canada vs United States be played?

Canada and United States play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13 at Chase Field in Arizona. This is likely to be one of the tightest games in Pool C.

Canada vs United States: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs United States in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Canada and United States at the Chase Field in Arizona on Monday, March 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).