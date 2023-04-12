New York Yankees take on Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The visitors want to win as many games on the road as possible. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians online free in the US on Fubo]

The Yankees won the second game of the series 11-2, now the series is tied 1-1, that victory was the third for the Yankees on the road in the current season.

The Guardians couldn't do anything to stop the visitors in what was a humiliating loss, and worst of all, the Guardians have a losing record at home with three losses and only two wins.

When will New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians be played?

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 12 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The home team wants to do everything possible to avoid another defeat in front of their fans.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:10 PM

CT: 12:10 PM

MT: 11:10 AM

PT: 10:10 AM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, April 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB.TV.