Philadelphia Phillies take on New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The Phillies lost the first game of the series against the Yankees 1-8 in what was their fourth straight loss in the current 2023 season.

The Yankees began the new season with a 5-0 victory against the Giants as part of their first two series played at home, so far they have three wins and one loss at home.

When will Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees be played?

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 4 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The home team is likely to win Game 2 of the series but the Phillies will use their top pitchers to stop them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB.TV.