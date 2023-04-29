St. Louis Cardinals take on Los Angeles Dodgers today at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team does not want to give in to the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cardinals are suffering with a losing record of 10-17 overall, this series against the Dodgers started badly with a 3-7 loss, after this series they return home to play against the Angels.

The Dodgers finally ended a painful two-game losing streak in a 1-2 series against the Pirates. They are looking to build up a new winning streak.

When will St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers play for the 2023 MLB regular season today, April 29 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The visitors want to win more games but the home team is not an underdog.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV.