Alex Bregman delivers bold message to MLB teams during introduction to Chicago Cubs fans

The Chicago Cubs generated significant buzz this offseason with their acquisition of Alex Bregman. After much speculation involving various MLB clubs, the Cubs officially introduced Bregman to the media on Thursday.

During the introduction, Bregman was asked about the number 3 on his Cubs jersey, to which he delivered a clear message to MLB contenders for the upcoming season: “I want a third championship,” Bregman stated, as reported by ESPN‘s Jesse Rogers on Twitter.

While such statements are common from players upon joining new teams, Bregman’s choice of jersey number adds weight to his intentions. With a successful MLB career already behind him, expectations are high for what he can achieve in Chicago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Bregman as a marquee addition to their roster, Cubs fans eagerly anticipate his contributions in the upcoming season, aiming for a return to the top. The Cubs are keen to replicate their outstanding 2025 performance.

Newly acquired Chicago Cubs player Alex Bregman poses.

Advertisement

Bregman’s comments on joining the Cubs

Bregman is aware of his new role and is poised to make a significant impact next season with the Cubs. Recently spotted at a Chicago Bulls game—a franchise celebrated for its 1990s dominance—Bregman shared his thoughts on his new city.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees may face a hefty price to lure Alex Bregman’s Cubs teammate to the East Coast

“The city of Chicago loves sports and loves winning. Hopefully, we can bring them a lot of victories,” Bregman remarked to the media, further endearing himself to the local fanbase, a crucial element for the seasons ahead.

Advertisement

Bregman is confirmed for the WBC

As one of the key players the Cubs expect to excel next season, Bregman will kick off the year by representing the United States in the World Baseball Classic. Something that created plenty of expectation for this year’s event, as the USA will try to win the title over Japan.