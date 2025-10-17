Nick Castellanos’ future with the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly in doubt

Nick Castellanos may not have had his best season with the Philadelphia Phillies, ranking as the team’s ninth-best hitter with a .250 average, but he was the third-most productive player in RBIs after Bryce Harper. However, even that production may not save him from a potential trade, according to a report by Matt Gelb.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Gelb revealed that Castellanos is not expected to be one of the players who returns for the next season. Gelb wrote that “the Phillies are expected to either trade or release the veteran outfielder, club sources have said.” Conversely, the Phillies are reportedly expected to retain Harrison Bader.

Making the situation worse, Dave Dombrowski reportedly avoided the topic of Castellanos entirely. Gelb, who attended the recent press conference, wrote that “When asked about Castellanos, Dombrowski said he could not comment on ‘specific players that are on our roster under contract,’ then spent the next 34 minutes doing just that [commenting on other players].”

Developing story…