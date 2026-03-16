NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza knows Nolan McLean is ready for WBC final with Team USA

For New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, knowing that Nolan McLean will take the mound as a starter for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic final is undoubtedly a source of pride.

“Mixed feelings, I’m not gonna lie. It’s awesome, it’s a great opportunity. The fact that he’s going to have that experience is something unbelievable. We’ll be praying,” Mendoza said to the press.

With only a few days left until this important event concludes, the Mets facilities are already welcoming McLean with open arms, as he arrives highly motivated after a great tournament representing his country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McLean arrives riding high

Nolan McLean will return to the New York Mets with a major boost of confidence. Despite a challenging outing in pool play against Italy, where he allowed 3 earned runs and 2 home runs over 3.0 innings, McLean demonstrated his elite potential by racking up 4 strikeouts and maintaining a high-velocity fastball.

Nolan McLean #26 of the United States.

Advertisement

His resilience throughout the tournament and the trust placed in him by the coaching staff for the final underscore his status as one of the most promising young arms heading into the 2026 MLB season.

Advertisement

see also Francisco Lindor brings calm to the NY Mets ahead of MLB Opening Day

Mendoza prepares for Opening Day

As the 2026 season approaches, Carlos Mendoza is fine-tuning the final details for the Mets’ Opening Day at Citi Field, focusing on a roster that balances veteran stability with high-ceiling youth.

Advertisement

The most significant challenge remaining for the skipper is finalizing the bench and outfield rotation, where several players have made strong cases during a competitive spring training.

Ultimately, Mendoza faces a difficult decision regarding the final roster spots for Mike Tauchman and Carson Benge, as he weighs the reliable veteran presence of the “Summer Man” against the explosive potential of the club’s top hitting prospect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the Mets’ debut?

The New York Mets will officially open their 2026 regular season at Citi Field on Thursday, March 26. They are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Pirates with a first pitch at 1:15 p.m. ET.