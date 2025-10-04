Shohei Ohtani ready to break a Babe Ruth postseason barrier untouched since 1918

Shohei Ohtani will finally pitch in the postseason, a moment long-awaited by fans. Crucially, he will also be batting, a two-way feat that only Babe Ruth had previously accomplished. Veteran baseball writer Bob Nightengale detailed the historical significance in a recent article.

“The last time we saw a true two-way player like this in the postseason was Babe Ruth when he was a starting pitcher in Game 1 of the 1918 World Series, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs,” Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

It is worth noting that despite Ohtani being a generational player, this will only be his second consecutive postseason appearance, having won his first and only World Series ring with the Dodgers last year (2024). 2025 marks his second straight trip to October baseball.

Nerves for Ohtani

Ohtani doesn’t usually hide what he’s feeling, and he recently admitted he’s a bit nervous ahead of his postseason debut against the Phillies. With it being his first October appearance on the mound, it’s clear the experience will feel very different from regular-season games.

“Shohei Ohtani says he’ll be a little nervous but excited about making his first pitching performance in the postseason Saturday vs. the Phillies,” Nightengale reported on X. He also noted that Phillies fans are incredibly passionate, so he expects plenty of energy and pressure from the crowd.

“They’re known to be very passionate fans. The atmosphere, I’m sure, is going to be passionate and rocking, as well,” Ohtani said. Trying to lighten the mood during his press conference, he added, “And one thing I do know is that they serve really good Phillies cheesesteaks at the clubhouse.”

