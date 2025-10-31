What happens if the LA Dodgers win or lose to the Blue Jays today in Game 6 of 2025 MLB World Series?

The stage is set in Toronto as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet once again under the October lights in the World Series. Every swing, every pitch, and every call will carry the weight of months of preparation. The air inside Rogers Centre is expected to be electric, filled with anticipation filled with anticipation as fans brace for what’s at stake on baseball’s grandest stage.

Both teams have traded moments of brilliance throughout the series. The Dodgers’ pitching depth has met its match against the Blue Jays’ explosive offense, with neither side giving much ground. Each game has told its own story—one of adjustments, near misses, and clutch performances that have pushed the series to its most decisive point yet.

Now, Game 6 looms as the turning point. For Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it’s a chance to define their seasons. Momentum, confidence, and pressure all collide tonight, with legacies quietly hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers win against the Blue Jays?

If the Dodgers win Game 6, the World Series will reach a decisive Game 7, the ultimate stage in baseball. A victory would extend their season and give them another opportunity to finish what they started. Manager Dave Roberts would have his rotation and bullpen aligned for one final push, while the clubhouse would gain renewed energy heading back into the biggest game of the year.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Dodgers speaks with Shohei Ohtani #17 during a mound visit. Harry How/Getty Images

Advertisement

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Blue Jays?

If the Dodgers lose tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays will capture the World Series championship, marking their first title since 1993. The celebration would erupt across Canada, while Los Angeles would see its season come to an abrupt end. For the Dodgers, it would mean regrouping after a long campaign—acknowledging how narrow the margin can be between triumph and heartbreak at baseball’s highest level.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ Blake Snell makes sincere admission after ‘unlucky’ World Series Game 5 start in loss to Blue Jays

Game 6 of the 2025 MLB World Series takes place tonight, Friday, October 31, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Dodgers fighting to stay alive and the Blue Jays on the brink of history, baseball’s biggest stage is set for another unforgettable October night.

Advertisement