What happens if the Mariners win or lose vs Blue Jays tonight, October 20?

It’s do or die for the Seattle Mariners as they prepare to face the Toronto Blue Jays today in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). Their sights are set on a potential showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who await in the World Series, in hopes of defending their title this season and going for a historic double crown.

The Mariners are poised to deliver an exceptional performance against the Blue Jays as they aim to clinch their first World Series appearance and secure their first-ever AL championship. However, overcoming Toronto will be no easy feat, especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in outstanding form.

Seattle has confidence in their roster, led by Cal Raleigh, who tops the league with 64 home runs, including those in the postseason. Additionally, Eugenio Suarez is expected to be another pivotal hitter for the Mariners as they navigate the remainder of the ALCS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blue Jays are eager to return to the World Series for the first time since 1993, when they clinched the title against the Philadelphia Phillies. With the likes of Max Scherzer and Kevin Gausman, along with other key contributors, Toronto is determined to secure their spot in the season’s final series.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happens if the Mariners win against the Blue Jays today?

If the Seattle Mariners triumph over the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, they will secure their spot in the World Series for the first time in franchise history, crowning them American League champions for the first time and breaking a championship drought that has lingered since 1977.

Advertisement

see also Shohei Ohtani breaks silence after clinching NLCS MVP, Dodgers’ World Series berth

This achievement would be a testament to their exceptional performance throughout the season, outmaneuvering league rivals and overcoming tough postseason adversaries.

Advertisement

What happens if the Mariners lose to the Blue Jays tonight?

If the Seattle Mariners are defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, they will be eliminated from the postseason, prolonging the franchise’s championship drought, which dates back to 1977.

Where is the Mariners game today?

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. This venue could bode well for them as they aim to secure their World Series berth, given their strong record there this season, standing at 4-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement