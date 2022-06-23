The dream of every amateur player is to sit down and sign their first ever contract as a professional. In the 2022 NBA Draft, hundreds of ballers are looking forward to hear their names and officially enter to the National Basketball Association, but unfortunately not everyone will do.
There are a lot of doubts surrounding the NBA Draft year after year regarding different themes such as the high school controversy, will the multiple heirs get a spot in any team and which players will be at the top picks. Also, there is one aspect that the prospects are interested in: how and when will they sign their first contract ever?
As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, some teams are trying to get a better spot for their picks this year. Los Angeles Lakers did not have a place in first nor in second round, but the front office made some moves and they managed to convince the Orlando Magic to have a selection in this edition.
Do drafted players get a guaranteed contract?
As the NBA's rookie-scale dictates, every player drafted in the first round are signing a four-year deal, with two guaranteed years and options in the third and fourth. The value depends on the spot where the player was selected.