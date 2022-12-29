The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

As Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out for the Golden State Warriors, the team managed by Steve Kerr has kept it together so far. As one of the best teams in the league at home, the Chase Center has turned into the fort that the Dubs need right now. In fact, the Warriors have a 15-2 record at home, which has led to a three-game winning streak so far.

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers haven't suffered major setbacks due to injuries, but the team managed by Chauncey Billups has lost four games out of five in their most recent schedule on the road. However, only one loss was against one of the top four teams in the Western Conference. The other three were against teams with worst records than the Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers face each other three times each season, as Western Conference rivals. In fact, this will be the first matchup of those three for the current season. However, the last time these two sides played against each other was less than year ago.

In fact, the Warriors remain unbeaten to the Trail Blazers, as their last lost game to the team led by Damian Lillard was the season before the last one. In the last meeting between these two at the Chase Center, Norman Powell scored 26 points for the Blazers, and Stephen Curry pulled up 22 points for the Dubs, but none of them will play this game. Also, the Dubs remain on top with a 4-2 record in the last six meetings.

How to watch or live stream free Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers in the US

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers:Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Portland Trail Blazers with -145 odds, while the Golden State Warriors have +120 odds to win at home. The Over/Under Line is set to 230.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.