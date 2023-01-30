Milwaukee Bucks will face Charlotte Hornets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

The Milwaukee Bucks' fight to reach the top of the Eastern Conference continues. With their 33-17 record they are third, a similar record to those who are second, the Philadelphia 76ers who have a record of 32-16. However, only 3 victories separate them from the leaders Boston Celtics, and the Bucks are after them.

They have 4 consecutive victories and are 7-3 in their last ten games, and they have a good chance to extend these positive numbers since their rivals will be the Charlotte Hornets, who this season clearly have the mission of tanking, hoping to form a competitive team for next season with the help of the 2023 Draft.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Tuesday, January 31 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSE.

