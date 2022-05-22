Miami Heat want to stay up against Boston Celtics. Both sides will face each other for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face-off for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Heat are leading 2-1 up in this NBA Playoffs series. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Boston Celtics couldn't take advantage of the first game played at home. The 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat was a tough one to take in. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics' offense with 40 points and 9 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum only pulled up 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. His lowest record yet in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

On the other side, Miami Heat learned from their mistakes and took their offensive line to a new level. Bam Adebayo led their offense with 31 points while Jimmy Butler had to leave early with what the Heat reported as a knee injury but he was able to pull up 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Kyle Lowry's return gave Heat a new dynamic to his team. He registered 11 points with 6 assists.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Miami Heat are leading up the Eastern Conference Finals as expected. The 109-103 win over the Celtics on the road for the team managed by Erik Spoelstra was a relief after their loss at home in Game 2. However, after last Saturday's win, the injury list has grown a bit much. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker with a knee injury, Kyle Lowry, Max Straus and Gabe Vincent for a hamstring soreness and Tyler Herro with a groin injury are all listed as questionable for Game 4. However, most of them will end up with playing minutes on Monday.

On the other side, Boston Celtics aren't so different. Sam Houser will be out for Game 4, while Marcus Smart with a right ankle sprain and Robert Williams with a left knee soreness are both listed as questionable. Probably the player that most Celtics fans are worried is Jayson Tatum who is listed as probale with a right cervical nerve impingement. The team managed by Ime Udoka need a win to even this series up again before the series shifts back to Miami.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: How to watch or stream live free in the US

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds

Heat are leading 2-1 up this series after last Saturday’s win. Celtics will have to push harder in Boston if they want to even up this series. According to Caesars, the favorites to win Game 4 are Boston Celtics with -320 odds, while Miami Heat have +250 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 208.5 points for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Playoff series.

