The Golden State Warriors were close to make a decision they would have regretted for the rest of their lives. Stephen Curry has recently told Draymond Green that he was nearly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago.

13 years after they drafted him, it seems impossible to talk about the Golden State Warriors without talking about Stephen Curry. As a matter of fact, it's already difficult enough to talk about the NBA without mentioning his name.

Widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, Curry turned out to be more than a successful first-round pick or the face of the Warriors, many people even consider him the face of the league. At 34, the two-time MVP continues to prove he's one of the best to ever lace them up.

Curry led the Dubs' golden years, leading them to five consecutive NBA finals from 2015 to 2019 and winning three championships in the process. However, things could have gone completely different both for Steph and the Warriors, as he revealed the team was close to trading him a few years back.

NBA Rumors: The trade that could have sent Stephen Curry from Warriors to Bucks

Talking to teammate Draymond Green in his The Draymond Green Show, Stephen Curry revealed that the Warriors could have included him in the trade that sent Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012 if it weren't for then-Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

"So Monta shows up, he just got off the phone with his agent, his agent just called him -- and this is maybe an hour and a half before the game, two hours," Curry said, via NBC Sports. "So then he's kind of like emotional but resolute like 'this is happening, forget y'all.' Not the team but the organization in terms of ... he was the true, ultimate Warriors, he was a fan-favorite, deservedly so ... So it was a tough blow for all of Dub Nation, it wasn't really received well.

"So that's how it went down, everybody kind of said their goodbyes to Monta, Ekpe and they left. Then coach Jackson pulled me out of the locker room and he's like 'yo, I just have to let you know, they wanted you in the trade' but for whatever reason, it didn't go down like that. He said 'I kind of stepped in too ... I'm going to give you the keys. We really believe in you, we just have to get you healthy and that's what the rest of the season is going to be about.' His line was 'don't make me a liar.'"

Well, Steph has certainly not made him a liar. On the contrary, he proved him completely right. Trading Curry could have been the worst mistake the Warriors ever made, yet keeping him turned out to be one of the smartest decisions in history.