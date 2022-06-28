Curry with four rings and Giannis with only one but there is still a big talent gap between the two, after winning the current NBA championship Curry is still not considered a top 10 NBA player of all-time.

Giannis or Steph Curry, who is the best NBA basketball player right now?

The Golden State Warriors won four rings with Steph Curry in the last eight years, he is a key player during each of the NBA Finals that the Warriors win and together with Klay Thompson things are usually special during the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is another type of player, physically superior to Curry but so far he has only won one ring in the same amount of time that Curry has playing with the Warriors, that's a point in Curry's favor.

Four rings doesn't make a player the best, but Curry is definitely a future hall of famer and that puts him in a more prestigious spot than Giannis who has played for the same amount of time.

Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, but Curry is definitely the best player right now thanks to his mastery of the game with his skills without being a tall guy (6' 6" players are usually considered the best players).

The impact that Steph Curry has on a team is bigger than that of Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Giannis uses his size to dominate, Curry is smart moving between the paint defensive holes that the rivals have.

The narrative is that the best player should be tall and freak like no other player in the league like LeBron James ever was during his prime years between 2015-2017. Giannis has some of that narrative with a 60% Field Goal and a height of 7-0.

