The Brooklyn Nets star player Kyrie Irving gave his thoughts on who he thinks is the NBA GOAT on Twitch.

Kyrie Irving speaks his mind, that much is for sure, the 2016 NBA champion did not participate in many of the Brooklyn Nets home games this season due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. Despite only playing in 27 games, Irving managed to average 27.4 points per game, a career high.

When the playoffs came Irving did provide an extra spark for the Nets, scoring 39 points in Game 1 against the Celtics although the Nets would eventually get swept. During the series the outspoken Irving was fined $50,000 for giving Boston fans the middle finger after Game 1.

Now on Twitch and speaking through an avatar, Irving shared his thoughts about who he believes is the greatest NBA player of all time. The player in question is not Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

Who is the NBA GOAT according to Kyrie Irving?

While on Twitch Irving was speaking about many issues but eventually came to the discussion of who is the NBA GOAT and Irving had no doubt it was Kobe Bryant. “When I say (Kobe is) the greatest to play this game, it doesn’t mean I’m knocking anybody else. Alright? F***, let me finish my story, The greatest to play this game to me! I don’t give a f*** what you talking about, I don’t care about your stats…” Irving stated.

Iriving shared a story on Twitch when he spoke to Kobe regarding who would win the NBA title in 2016 and the controversial point guard spoke about his admiration for the late Kobe Bryant.

While there were rumors about Irving possibly leaving the Nets, those rumors have since calmed down and it looks like he will be back in Brooklyn next season.