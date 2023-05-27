The teams playing in the NBA Finals haven’t been confirmed yet. The Denver Nuggets are waiting for the winner of the Eastern Conference. Miami Heat started 3-0, but the Boston Celtics closed the gap to 3-2. However, there is another topic that focused a ton of headlines.

This was the report made by NBA insider Marc Stein indicating that Eric Lewis is being investigated by the league. The reason behind that process is that the referee allegedly ran a Twitter account to defend several calls.

The situation gained popularity especially after some users took screenshots of all the replies made by the account @CuttliffBlair before it was deleted. It got so out of control that even LeBron James had something to say with a very brief post.

LeBron James’ tweet on the Eric Lewis controversy

James has already been involved with this particular referee earlier in the season. The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Celtics in a close game largely for a late no-call on a foul against the King. This prompted the anger of the fans, while also noticing that Lewis’ family have been seen supporting Boston before.

The supposedly burner account claimed it was the referee’s brother the person sending the tweets. “This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother). I’m sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain’t Watergate. You’re right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you” was the answer to the used that posted the screenshots.

In all this controversy there was one opinion missing, although it was just a couple of words. “This Eric Lewis [poop emoji] true?”, LeBron tweeted on Saturday afternoon. It’s such a strange situation that even James seems to be surprised. There is still no definition from the league, but it would be a huge case if it’s confirmed.