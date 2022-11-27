The Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena to play against each other for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Lakers seek their eighth win of the season, while the Pacers seek a third win in the last four games on the road. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

Coming off to back-to-back wins against the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers may have found a good system to work on. However, as the Western Conference as probably the hardest one, the Lakers are way behind the top places at the standings. With a record of 7 wins and 11 losses, the team managed by Darvin Ham still has a long way to go in order to think about the NBA Playoffs.

On the other side, the Indiana Pacers didn't have a good start on the road in Los Angeles. A lost game to the Los Angeles Clippers wasn't planned for the team managed by Rick Carlisle, who is one of the main responsible in this story where the Pacers are currently 4th place at the Eastern Conference standings with 11 wins and 8 losses.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers will face each other two times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, this matchup at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will be the first of this short series, which will end up at the Pacers' home arena.

Although last season record ended with 1 win per side, the Lakers have turned tables around with consecutive wins, it could be hard for the Pacers to leave Los Angeles with a win. That's why this game is crucial to keep building up their confidence.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers to be played on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California will be available to watch on fuboTV as well as NBA League Pass, Bally IN, and Spectrum SN in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Los Angeles Lakers with -200 odds, while the Indiana Pacers have +165 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 234.5 points with -110 odds for this interesting matchup of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Los Angeles Lakers -200 Over/Under 234.5 points -110 San Antonio Spurs +165

