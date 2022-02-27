Miami Heat will face Chicago Bulls at the FTX Arena this Monday, February 28. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will face each other at the FTX Arena this Monday, February 27, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting games of the day without a doubt. To Saturday, both teams had the same win/loss balance of 39-21. However, the Bulls' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat's victory over the San Antonio Spurs made the Florida franchise the leader in the Eastern Conference.

So this will be a direct match for the leadership of the Eastern Conference: if the Heat win, they could lead the Bulls by two games, which is not bad considering how even is everything in the East. For their part, if Chicago win, they would equal Miami at the top of the standings.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will play this Monday, February 28 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Heat on November 27 and December 11 by 107-104 and 118-92, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls to be played this Monday, February 28, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but will most likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is clear that those who have favoritism will have it by very little difference since they are two very even teams.

