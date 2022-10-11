The Miami Het will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the FTX Arena for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans will face-off at the FTX Arena in Miami for the 2022 NBA Preseason. The Heat want to continue unbeaten in the preason, while the Pelicans want to try out Zion Williamson's strength on the court. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

As the preseason is closing out, the free agency is still open for teams like the Miami Heat, who haven't made a big move yet. In fact, they let PJ Tucker walk out without any replacements. However, while the team managed by Erik Spoelstra is looking good so far, there are talks for Jae Crowder to comeback, per multiple reports.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans have their hopes up with the Zion Williamson's return. As the Pelicans are trying to build around the No.1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the season will start with tough matchups for them. Also, the Pelicans want to prove their last season playoffs journey wasn't a coincidence.

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the last season, the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans played two matchups. According to the specialized site StatMuse, the Heat pulled up two wins at home, and on the road to the Pelicans. However, their star Zion Williamson didn't play none of those games.

So, even so if this is a preseason game, the Heat are one of the championship-contender teams in the Eastern Conference, that's why both have to make a good perfomance, as the preseason is closing out, and there's so little time before the season opener for both of them.

How to watch or live stream free Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: in the US

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their favorite to win this game yet, but they most likely do so in the next few hours. As this preason game will be played by non-starters and rotation players of each team, the final outcome of the game is still unknown, so determining the favorite will undoubtedly be a difficult task.