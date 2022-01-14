Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center this Saturday, January 15. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat will face Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center this Saturday, January 15, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat have been able to reach, after several weeks of trying, the second place in the Eastern Conference. The streak of three consecutive victories, added to the defeat of the Nets, allowed the Heat to match the win / loss balance of the Brooklyn franchise and be very close to the Chicago Bulls, leaders in the East.

On the side of the 76ers, they currently occupy the fifth position in the East, which means that they would be going to the playoffs directly. However, they must be careful since with their current balance of 23-17, the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) and the Charlotte Hornets (23-19) are very close to them.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will play this Saturday, January 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Wells Fargo Center will be the second between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on December 15, 2021 with a 101-96 victory for the Miami Heat.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Saturday, January 15, at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports+.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, the favoritism is likely to be on the side of the Miami Heat, who are riding a three-game winning streak and are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

