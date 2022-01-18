Miami Heat will face Portland Trail Blazers at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, January 19. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers will face each other at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, January 19, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat were the main beneficiaries of the games played on Monday, January 17. By obtaining the victory against the Toronto Raptors by 104-99 they were very close to being the leaders of the Eastern Conference, since the Bulls, Nets and Bucks lost their games. Now with a 28-16 record, they stayed in second place despite having one more win than Chicago because they also have one more loss. That means that winning once again they would be the absolute leaders of the East.

In the case of the Trail Blazers, they still hold 10th place in the Western Conference, and therefore they would be the last team to go to the postseason (specifically, they would play the Play-in). Behind them, however, are the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at a close range and that's why the Blazers need to keep getting wins.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against Portland Trail Blazers this Wednesday, January 19 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 6, on that occasion it was a victory for the Heat by 115-109.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers to be played this Wednesday, January 19, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, ROOT SPORTS.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the favoritism for this game is on the part of the Miami Heat, who are fighting to be the leaders of the Eastern Conference.

