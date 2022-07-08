For an NBA team to lose its second-highest leading scorer is no easy feat. Thus, Jalen Brunson's departure from the Dallas Mavericks will have an effect and coach Jason Kidd accepts and reveals it.

The departure of point guard Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks to the New York Knicks is close to being confirmed. The team is no longer considering him for the 2022-2023 NBA season and coach Jason Kidd accepted that this loss will have an impact for the Mavs.

The 25-year-old established himself as the second-highest scorer for Dallas. His contributions along with that of talented elements such as Luka Doncic were key to the franchise coming within one step of reaching the NBA Finals.

In fact, it is a shame that during his time with the Mavericks, Jalen Brunson was unable to bring the team closer to reliving the glory they achieved in the 2010-2011 season where they won the only title in their history. That mission will now be left in the hands of Doncic, Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie and, of course, the work that Jason Kidd can do with the rest of the roster.

Jason Kidd anticipates the consequences Dallas will face without Jalen Brunson

The Dallas Mavericks coach will have to rethink his game model and strategy now that his second-leading scorer is gone. In light of this, Jason Kidd opened up and shared the effect Jalen Brunson's departure will have on his team.

"We can't replace Brunson. He's a great player [and] I'm happy for him and his family. We believe we're going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB's height. With Spencer starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale at center. We believe that we're going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench," stated the Mavs coach according to Clutch Points.

So, the fact that the New York Knicks' much-projected new point guard has left the Dallas Mavericks could very well be the spearhead the roster needed to make a final adjustment that could lead them to the long-awaited NBA title that the franchise has not won in more than a decade.