Even though it's still relatively early in the season and their careers, we expected more from these three rookies out of the gate. Find out who they are here.

Making the transition from the NCAA or playing overseas to the NBA isn't easy. Besides bulking up and adding muscle, rookies need to embrace a different lifestyle and get ready for the burden of an 82-game season.

That's why so many rookies kind of hit a wall mid-season, as they're completely exhausted. Or why others need one year or two before being able to make an actual impact on an NBA-caliber rotation.

But all things considered, some of the rookies are still expected to be productive right out of the gate. And today, we're going to let you know about three first-year players who haven't lived up to the expectations.

NBA News: 3 Rookies That Have Disappointed Thus Far

3. Nikola Jovic

Nikola Jovic was one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. He's got a versatile and enticing skill set that could make him one of the best young players in the league, yet he's barely played at all.

Of course, it's hard to blame him as he was nursing an injury. But it seems like Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat don't think he's all the way there and will slowly work his way into the rotation.

2. Walker Kessler

Don't get me wrong, Walker Kessler has actually been elite defensively on a limited sample size. But the fact that the Utah Jazz have refused to tank early in the season has prevented us from watching him play big minutes.

While not much of an offensive factor, Kessler is a defensive anchor with the upside to lead the NBA in blocks per game, total blocks, and every single block-related stat. However, he has failed to take over Jarred Vanderbilt at the five.

1. Jabari Smith Jr

All things considered, Jabari Smith Jr. has been a major disappointment thus far. Considered by some the best prospect in his class, Smith has struggled to get his shot to fall, and has been shy and non-aggressive more often than not.

Perhaps the Houston Rockets just weren't a good fit with two ball-dominant players in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. But Smith has failed to make an impact offensively, and his impressive defense has been inconsistent thus far.