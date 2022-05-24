The Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make regarding Kyrie Irving and his future with the organization. With that in mind, Kevin Durant's manager addresses the situation.

Kyrie Irving is eligible to sign a max contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets this summer. However, some claim that he's never been fully committed to the organization and that he's not worthy of that much money.

Irving's talents aren't a subject of debate. He's one of the most skilled and talented players in basketball history. Nonetheless, it seems like his focus is always somewhere else and away from the hardwood.

People speculate whether Kevin Durant's patience will run out and if he'll eventually call Irving out and ask him to step up. With that in mind, his manager Rich Kleiman talked about their relationship and the future of the team.

NBA News: Kevin Durant's Agent Talks About Kyrie Irving

"Let me tell you something about the NBA," Kleiman started. "When you don't win an NBA championship, or sometimes even when you do win an NBA championship, the entire summer is built around all of this. When the dust settles, everything somehow resets and gets backs into position, we gotta play ball."

"Part of what you have to do for your job. I now know, been doing this for 10 years, 7 of the 10 summers has been part of the conversation, because he signed 1-year deals when we were in the Bay... When I look at this stuff now, I can only go off of what I know, what I see," Kleiman added. "I can see how confusing the constant conversation is. In reality, they lost, so they gotta look at their team. We all know that Kyrie is an elite, skilled basketball player. Honestly, at the end of the day, we're trying to win a championship. When the dust settles, it focuses on basketball."

At the end of the day, it doesn't seem like the Nets will break up this duo. So, even if they're not fully sold on Kyrie, they might still be forced to pay up and sign him to a max extension regardless of their feelings.