NBA News: Warriors makes surprise addition of teammate for Stephen Curry ahead new season

Golden State Warriors added a surprise new player to join superstar Stephen Curry on the roster for the upcoming NBA season.

The new NBA season is just around the corner and the major teams are adding names to their rosters. One of these franchises is the Golden State Warriors, who have signed a new teammate for Stephen Curry ahead of the new campaign.

Curry has made it clear on more than one occasion that the team needs an upgrade, and after the departure of star Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors are in need of fresh faces. In anticipation of a market-breaking addition, the front office has begun to move.

The Warriors’ latest addition is none other than Kevin Knox, who will join Golden State on a one-year deal. The idea is that the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will try to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

Knox played his first three professional seasons with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. His stints with NBA franchises have included the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. Now he has the chance to join a top team.

Kevin Knox in action (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kevin Knox’s stats in the NBA Summer League

The 25-year-old forward played for the Warriors in this year’s NBA Summer League, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. Knox was one of Golden State’s top performers in all four games he played in.

When will the Golden State Warriors make their NBA debut?

Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry will make their 2024-25 NBA debut against Portland Trail Blazers on October 23 at the Moda Center in Oregon.