Reaching the Conference semifinals wouldn’t be a failure for a lot of franchises. However, the investment made by the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline added pressure to their already high expectations.

When you acquire Kevin Durant, you should be going further in the playoffs. Especially if the front office is able to pair him with another top scorer like Devin Booker, a future Hall of Famer in Chris Paul, and the former first overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix lost valuable pieces in the trade with the Brooklyn Nets, although they also received one of the best players in NBA history. That’s why their embarrassing home loss against the Denver Nuggets that eliminated them could have big repercussions on their roster next season.

Phoenix Suns could trade away two stars in the offseason

It wasn’t going to be easy facing the N°1 seeded Nuggets, but the way they lost their last game is what has most fans thinking about their next steps. The 125-100 defeat is what could force the organization to make big changes.

The Suns might be ready to part ways with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Ayton was already rumored to leave the franchise a year ago when the Indiana Pacers made him a huge offer, although the Suns decided to match it back then. His performance in meaningful games is something that has been criticized for a long time.

Trading Paul away wouldn’t necessarily be linked to his level of play. It’s his lack of availability what can make Phoenix think about shipping the point guard. The 38-year-old player wasn’t able to play in any of their last four games because he was injured. His contract includes a team option worth 30 million dollars that becomes fully guaranteed on June 28, so it all points out to the Suns making a decision before that day arrives.