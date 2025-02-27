Not Luka Doncic: Magic Johnson stuns NBA fans with bold take on league’s most exciting player

NBA legend Magic Johnson has sent shockwaves through the basketball world with a statement that has left fans buzzing. Contrary to popular expectation, the Los Angeles Lakers icon did not name his team’s recent star acquisition, Luka Doncic, as the most electrifying player in the league. Instead, Johnson bestowed that honor on Anthony Edwards, the rising star of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This surprising choice reflects Johnson’s emphasis on spectacle and the raw energy Edwards brings to the court. Doncic’s arrival in Los Angeles, following a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, had initially sparked excitement among Lakers fans. While Doncic has showcased flashes of brilliance, including standout performances, Johnson remains captivated by Edwards’ dynamism and explosiveness.

Magic Johnson made his statement via his X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing his admiration for Edwards while hyping up the upcoming Lakers-Timberwolves game: “I’m excited to see the NBA’s most exciting player, Anthony Edwards, take on my Lakers tomorrow night—I’ll be in the building!”

Luka Doncic: Dominance without the spectacle?

While Magic Johnson may not consider Luka Doncic the league’s most exciting player, there’s no denying the Slovenian superstar’s impact on the court. Doncic’s ability to control the pace of the game, his elite court vision, and his scoring prowess from virtually anywhere make him one of the most formidable players in the NBA.

In a recent victory against the Denver Nuggets, Doncic put up an impressive stat line of 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Although his shooting efficiency dipped in the following game against the Mavericks, he recorded his first triple-double as a Laker with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. These numbers underscore his dominance, but they don’t necessarily translate to the same level of excitement that Edwards generates with his high-flying plays and infectious energy.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves: A high-stakes game with playoff implications

The upcoming clash between the Lakers and the Timberwolves isn’t just a battle of star power—it’s a critical matchup in the Western Conference standings. Beyond the individual duel between Anthony Edwards and Doncic, this game is a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, adding an extra layer of intensity.

The presence of LeBron James on the court guarantees a high-level spectacle, and the combination of these factors ensures that fans worldwide, along with Magic Johnson, will be glued to this game. As the Lakers and Timberwolves prepare to face off, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and the excitement is palpable.