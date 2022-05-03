Phoenix Suns will play against Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead against Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game.

The Suns proved why they were the all-around first-seeded in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The Mavericks were overpowered by Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in the paint. Nobody could stopped the alley-oops in transition. Ayton pulled up 25 points as the Suns’ leading scorer of the night. Devin Booker did one of his MVP’s performances with 23 points, 8 assists and 9 rebounds while Paul registered 19 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds to close down a 121-114 win in Game 1.

On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks struggled to defend the paint. The Mavericks’ lineup was short and were easily surpassed by the Suns. At half-time, the Suns led by 13 points, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Mavs shorten the lead to 7 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks’ offense with 45 points. The Mavericks seek to win before this series shift to Dallas.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)