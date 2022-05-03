Phoenix Suns will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead against Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
The Suns proved why they were the all-around first-seeded in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The Mavericks were overpowered by Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in the paint. Nobody could stopped the alley-oops in transition. Ayton pulled up 25 points as the Suns’ leading scorer of the night. Devin Booker did one of his MVP’s performances with 23 points, 8 assists and 9 rebounds while Paul registered 19 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds to close down a 121-114 win in Game 1.
On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks struggled to defend the paint. The Mavericks’ lineup was short and were easily surpassed by the Suns. At half-time, the Suns led by 13 points, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Mavs shorten the lead to 7 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks’ offense with 45 points. The Mavericks seek to win before this series shift to Dallas.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines
The Mavericks weren't good enough to battled against the Suns in Phoenix. The Suns started with a 9-0 lead that lasted all night long. The efficiency in offense was key to mantain the lead, even to increased it some times by 21 points. 50% in Field Goals made, 39% in 3-point shots made rounded at classic Suns' performance. Luka Doncic made history with 45 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, could have been more, though. However, the Mavericks weren't sharp enough to help the Slovenian player get points to shorten the Suns' lead until the last quarter. Game 2 is the last one before the shift to Dallas.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 2 between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your fist month) as well as on TNT for the United States.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Odds
Suns are leading 1-0 this series after last Monday’s win. Mavericks will have to push harder in Phoenix if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Phoenix Suns with -260 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +210 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 216.0 points for Game 2 of this Second Round playoff series.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!