Lovie Smith was named Texans' head coach and apparently most fans are happy with Smith as head coach, but at the same time Smith becomes the second black coach in the NFL.

Lovie Smith knows the Houston Texans inside, but now as head coach he will have total control of the team to try to get the Texans out of the hard situation the franchise is going through. Smith's experience in the NFL is big, he was head coach for the first time in 2004.

The Texans need to quickly improve their lines, offense and defense for the 2022 season otherwise the team will suffer the same pain from the 2021-22 NFL season. Lovie Smith is a head coach who knows the work the Texans have done, he has been part of the coaching staff since 2021.

Smith's career in the NFL has been good with a record of 92-90 (.505) but he was never able to win a Super Bowl despite reaching Super Bowl XLI in his early third season as head coach.

Is Lovie Smith the only black head coach in the NFL?

No, the other black head coach is Mike Tomlin of the Steelers, there are now two black head coaches in the NFL, but the league would have three if Brian Flores hadn't been fired from his job with the Miami Dolphins.

Who is Lovie Smith's wife?

MaryAnne Smith is Lovie's wife, they met on a blind date eating pizza, the couple has been married for a few decades and they have three sons: Mikal, Matthew and Miles. They are together since the 20th century.

Where is Lovie Smith's family from?

Lovie Smith's family is originally from Texas as he grew up in Big Sandy, a town in the Upshur County. Thurman Smith was the father of Lovie Smith, he never saw his son work in the NFL as he passed away in 1996.

Does Lovie Smith have experience as a NFL head coach?

Yes, he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2012, during that time his name gained national recognition as he won the NFL Coach of the Year in 2005 as well as thanks to his time as head coach with the Bears the team closed most of the season with winning numbers.

After the Bears, Lovie Smith was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaners from 2014 to 2015, but his record with the Bucs was negative with 8 wins and 24 losses, the Bucs fired Smith. Without NFL team Smith had to become the head coach of a college football team, University of Illinois, he spent almost 4 years in the NCAA that ended with another negative record of 17-39.

Lovie Smith previously worked with the Texans?

Yes, in 2021 the Houston Texans named Smith as associate head coach and defensive coordinator, it was the first time that the Smith joined the NFL team after his departure from Tampa Bay in 2015, but this time things were going well for Smith as DC his results were impressive and the Texans defense, despite the disastrous negative result, was ranked among the 10-best.

