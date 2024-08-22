Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, we asked AI to predict the 2025 Super Bowl champion and all division winners for the upcoming campaign.

The 2024 NFL season is about to begin, and fans are eager to see how it will unfold. For that reason, We asked AI to predict which teams will compete in the 2025 Super Bowl and to identify all potential division champions for this year.

The wait is finally over. A new football season is set to kick off, with all 32 NFL teams ready to embark on their journey to glory and vie for the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current back-to-back champions. However, the other 31 teams are determined to dethrone them and bring their dynasty to an end.

AI makes bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season

Everything is set for the 2024 NFL season. Fans are eagerly anticipating their teams in action, hoping for a great campaign that will lead to lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy at the end.

At Bolavip, we asked ChatGPT to predict the 2025 Super Bowl winner, as well as all the division champions. Based on stats, rosters, signings, current trends, and other factors, here’s what the AI forecasted.

2025 Super Bowl Prediction

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Champion: Kansas City Chiefs

Why: The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, have consistently been among the top contenders in recent seasons. Their dynamic offense and steadily improving defense make them a strong candidate for the championship. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, with their balanced roster and strong defense, would be a formidable opponent. If the Chiefs’ key players remain healthy, they have the edge to secure the title.

2024 NFL season: Division champions

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Why: With Josh Allen leading a potent offense and a strong defense, the Bills remain the favorites in the AFC East, though they’ll face competition from the Dolphins and Jets.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Why: Led by Joe Burrow and a dynamic offense, the Bengals are poised to dominate the AFC North, though the Ravens and Steelers could challenge them.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Why: Trevor Lawrence is developing into an elite quarterback, and with a young, improving roster, the Jaguars are the favorites in a relatively weaker AFC South.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

Why: As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC West, despite challenges from the Chargers and Broncos.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Why: The Eagles have one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL, with a dominant defense and a potent offense led by Jalen Hurts, making them favorites in the NFC East.

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Why: The Lions are emerging as a strong contender with a young, talented roster, and they could capitalize on a division in transition with the Packers and Vikings retooling.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints

Why: With a solid defense and a more stable quarterback situation, the Saints are the likely leaders in an NFC South that remains wide open.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

Why: The 49ers have a deep roster with an elite defense and versatile playmakers on offense, making them the favorites in the NFC West, even with strong competition from the Seahawks.

