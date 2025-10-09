49ers give crucial health update on Mac Jones following hard-fought win vs Rams

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a huge win against the Rams in Week 5. Unfortunately, he was visibly not in the best shape during the game, and the club has now shared a key update on his health ahead of Week 6.

In Week 5, the 49ers stunned the Rams with a big win in Los Angeles. While Mac Jones had a solid performance, he nearly couldn’t finish the game after being knocked down several times, but he ultimately pushed through and secured the victory on the road.

Jones has also been dealing with knee and oblique injuries, which made the hits against the Rams even more concerning. Now, the 49ers have revealed his status for the game against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

49ers provide crucial update on Mac Jones’ health for Week 6 game vs. Bucs

The 49ers are on top of the NFC West thanks to a massive victory against the Rams in Week 5. Mac Jones, who is replacing Brock Purdy, delivered a strong performance and helped his team reach a 4-1 record that few expected at this point in the season.

Jones is currently the starting QB due to Purdy’s injury. However, there were major concerns after the Rams game, as the former first-round pick took several hard hits and was clearly shaken up by the end.

Fortunately for San Francisco, Mac Jones has recovered and is ready to go for Week 6. General manager John Lynch confirmed that the quarterback will start on Sunday against the Buccaneers despite his recent knocks.

For the 49ers, keeping Jones healthy is crucial until Purdy returns. The backup knows he’ll return to the bench once Purdy is cleared to play, but he’s determined to stack as many wins as possible before that happens.

If Mac Jones can’t play, who sits behind him?

Injuries have had a major impact on the 49ers in recent years. Purdy is expected to return soon, but if Mac Jones suffers another injury before then, the team could face real problems.

Behind Jones is Adrian Martinez, who entered the league with the Lions in 2023 as an undrafted rookie. He later joined the Jets but has yet to play a single NFL snap.

