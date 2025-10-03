49ers’ WR explains why Mac Jones is playing better than in New England

Mac Jones continues to shine with the San Francisco 49ers, where he has looked like a legit threat to starting quarterback Brock Purdy. While Purdy has missed a couple of games due to injuries, Jones has taken advantage of every opportunity, leading the Niners to three wins with him under center.

The third win came against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The 49ers needed overtime to beat Matthew Stafford and Co., with Jones playing at a high level again.

The fifth-year veteran went 33 of 49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He added four carries for 5 yards.

Jones found a partner in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who finished with 10 receptions for 142 yards. The 49ers are now the sole leaders of the NFC West division, Jones playing at a high level and making people wonder if Purdy’s job is in jeopardy.

Kendrick Bourne says Mac Jones is having fun in San Francisco

After a rocky tenure with the New England Patriots, Jones served as Trevor Lawrence’s backup in Jacksonville. He has found himself in a good position under Kyle Shanahan, looking like the player he could never become in New England.

In the wake of his good performance, Bourne praised Jones and said that he is having fun in San Francisco, contrary to what he felt in Foxborough under Bill Belichick.

“It’s just awesome to see him in this space,” Bourne said about Jones, per Nick Shook of the NFL’s website. “How I seen him in New England was a different world for him. So to see him now, with the peace he has, he’s playing free and having fun. I think it’s a big part of the game for him and it’s showing.”

Jones’ good performances could bring drama to the 49ers, but it remains to be seen if he’s given the keys to the car or Purdy retains his job.

