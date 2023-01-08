Cincinnati and Baltimore might produce one of the wildest endings in NFL history. Read here to find out in which scenario a coin toss could determine the future of the Bengals and the Ravens.

The Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens could have been playing for the AFC North this Sunday at Paycor Stadium. However, the cancellation of last Monday Night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo changed everything. With Damar Hamlin's health as a priority, the NFL owners decided to make huge rule changes for the playoffs.

If the Bengals had won that game against the Bills, Cincinnati would have clinched the AFC North and might have had a shot at the No.2 seed. On the other side, if Cincinnati had lost with Buffalo, the Ravens would have had a chance to be divisional champions. That last part won't happen.

So, after the recent adjustments to the playoffs made by the NFL, there's one scenario in which a coin toss might determine the future for Bengals and Ravens. Continue reading to find all the details of what would be an incredible turn of events.

Can there be a coin toss for Bengals vs Ravens in the playoffs?

After canceling the game between the Bengals and the Bills, the NFL determined to go with winning percentages over win-loss standings and, that way, Cincinnati are officially the AFC North champions. Considering the Bengals didn't play with the Bills, and there was no extra loss in their record, Baltimore have no shot at the division title.

However, not everything is lost for the Ravens meaning Cincinnati still have a lot to play for even though they're locked as the No.3 seed in the AFC. If the Ravens beat the Bengals and the Chargers win over the Denver Broncos, a coin toss option might be activated.

If Baltimore and Cincinnati have to play each other in the Wild Card round, as a consequence of a Ravens' win in Week 18, the site for that playoff game would be determined by a coin toss. That's why the Bengals have to beat the Ravens in order to secure at least a home game in the playoffs.