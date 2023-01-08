Cincinnati Bengals play against Baltimore Ravens today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 18 in your country today

Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to close the regular season with a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bengals have not lost a game since October 31, 2022, their winning streak began on November 6 and the most recent victory was against the New England Patriots 22-18.

The Ravens need to win this game and wait for a couple more results from other teams in order to make the Playoffs. They lost a recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-16 at home.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are favorites at -9 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Baltimore Ravens are underdogs at +9 ATS and 4.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Over 39.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals -9 / 1.22 Totals 39.5 Baltimore Ravens +9 / 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).