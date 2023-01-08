Chicago Bears play against Minnesota Vikings today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The season was a failure for the home team. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bears won just three games between September and October, after their third victory they lost nine straight games and the regular season is likely to end with a big losing streak.

The Vikings were the deadliest NFC North team of the 2022 season, they have a record of 12-4 entering Week 18. Last week the Vikings lost to the Packers 17-41 on the road.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are underdogs at home with +7 ATS and 3.40 moneyline that will pay $340 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win one last game. Minnesota Vikings are favorites at -7 spread and 1.33 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Vikings -7.

BetMGM Chicago Bears +7 / 3.40 Totals 42.5 Minnesota Vikings -7 / 1.33

* Odds via BetMGM

