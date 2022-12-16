The Cleveland Browns clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In one of the strongest rivalries in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens. This game of Week 15 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on December 17 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

After an 11-game suspension, QB Deshaun Watson has a 1-1 record as the starter for the Browns. Last week, Cleveland were dominated 23-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals and the offensive production from Watson is nowhere to be found. RB Nick Chubb has been sensational with 1153 yards and 12 touchdowns. At 5-8, in a very tight AFC Wild Card race, this is the last call for the Browns.

Meanwhile, Baltimore are surviving without their franchise player, QB Lamar Jackson, who is still dealing with a knee injury. Somehow they managed to win against Denver and Pittsburgh keeping very much alive their chances to fight for the AFC North with the Bengals. Their remaining schedule is almost entirely within the division: Cleveland, Atlanta, the Steelers and Cincinnati. That last game might determine who reigns in the North.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 7:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday, December 18)

Canada: 4:30 PM (ET)

China: 5:30 AM (CST) (Sunday, December 18)

Germany: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 PM (Mexico City)

US: 4:30 PM (ET)

UK: 9:30 PM

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL Network.

UK: NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Browns are 3-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -150 for Cleveland and +125 for the Baltimore Ravens. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Cleveland Browns -150 Totals (Over/Under) 38 points Baltimore Ravens +125

*Odds via BetMGM

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though this AFC North matchup of Week 15 between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this game from FirstEnergy Stadium will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).