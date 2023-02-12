The Philaldephia Eagles' defensive line is as strong as a brick wall and one of those bricks is defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Check here how old he is.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, this time the 2023 LVII edition of the big game puts the Eagles as favorites after having an impeccable regular season and a couple of perfect postseason games.

The key to getting the Eagles this far in the 2022 NFL season was their top notch defensive line that knew how to protect the score and stop offensive plays during every single game.

One of Eagles’ DL the key defensive players is Fletcher Cox, he is a loyal veteran who has played for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2012. Also, Cox knows what it means to play and win in a Super Bowl.

How old is Fletcher Cox?

Cox was born in 1990 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, he is 32 years old, on December 13, 2023 he will be 34 years old. Cox was always a top notch defensive player from his high school time, going through his college years with MSU from 2009 to 2011.

The Eagles drafted Cox in 2012 as a 12th overall pick in the first round, during his first season he started 9 games, while the following year he was a starter for 16 games.

Cox is a Super Bowl champion, he won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and so far that season was short for him as Cox started just 14 games the fewest in his career since 2012.