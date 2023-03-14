Even though most people think Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets is a done deal, we still haven't heard anything from the future Hall of Famer.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks the game of football has ever seen. But as great as he is, he's also a complicated person. He's not a fan of NFL media, and it's safe to say that he's a bit self-centered.

Rodgers has always loved to be in control of the news cycle. So, even now that everybody on Earth knows that he'll be traded to the New York Jets, he's taking a silent and cryptic approach about his future.

However, NFL insider Mike Florio believes he's just trying to make it all about himself — again — and claims it's just a matter of time before we hear the news that he's officially a New York Jet.

Aaron Rodgers Will Be A Jet By Wednesday

(Transcript via Mike Florio — ProFootballTalk)

"We’re still hearing that Rodgers plans to accept a trade to New York. But we know from experience that nothing is done until it’s done.

It could be as simple as Rodgers, who takes almost perverse pride in being able to say that no one who covers the NFL for a living knows what he’s going to do, using the power he has amassed over the Jets (who desperately want him) and the Packers (who desperately want to get rid of him) to insist that no one should say anything until the delicate genius grants them express written permission to do so.

So what will happen? He can’t pretend that the time for making a decision hasn’t come and gone beyond Wednesday, when the new league year begins and his massive contract for 2023 lands officially on the Green Bay books.

Expect something tomorrow or Wednesday. Expect silence until then, under the apparent mandate from Mr. Rodgers that he’s the one who will control all information as to the neighborhood he’ll inhabit in 2023."

So, worry not, Jets fans — or at least not so much. It's just a matter of time before you get your future Hall of Famer at quarterback. Just remember, he comes with so much more than just stellar play.