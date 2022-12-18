Jacksonville Jaguars play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 15 in your country

Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors are stronger than ever, but the home team knows how to win games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Jaguars are playing better than they did in 2021, but their record won't be enough to make the playoffs. The most recent victory for the Jaguars was against the Titans 36-22 on the road.

The Cowboys haven't lost a game since November, and so far their winning streak continues to grow with four straight wins, most recently against the Texans 27-23.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at home with +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs at -4 spread and 1.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars +4 / 2.65 Totals 47.5 Dallas Cowboys -4 / 1.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.